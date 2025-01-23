Dubai: Free entry to new family park in Al Aweer

A new unfenced family park in Al Aweer II was officially opened to the public on Thursday. The 10,500-square-metre park “harmoniously integrates open green spaces with recreational and service facilities,” Dubai Municipality said.

As the park is unfenced, it offers free entry to all visitors.

The civic body said the park’s design draws inspiration from the rural charm and natural environment of the Al Aweer II area, reflecting the geographical and ecological essence of the emirate.

Local environmental trees, including Ghaf, Al Shuraish, Plumeria (Indian jasmine), Vikes, and Albizia, have been planted to enhance the park's aesthetic appeal. The park is also equipped with various amenities, such as children’s play areas, jogging and exercise tracks, and fitness equipment, offering a welcoming retreat for families in nearby residential communities.

“The development of public parks, recreational facilities, and family spaces is a cornerstone of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing projects. Our aim is to provide world-class infrastructure, services, and recreational facilities that elevate the quality of life and well-being for Dubai’s residents,” noted Bader Anwahi, CEO of public facilities agency at Dubai Municipality. “We seek to make Dubai a more attractive and sustainable city by enhancing its aesthetic and cultural landscapes, fostering vibrant communities, and encouraging active lifestyle,” Anwahi added. ALSO READ: Dubai: Park now, pay later as Parkin announces plan to add new payment services