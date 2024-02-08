Dubai Frame launches new VIP tickets; price, benefits revealed

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 5:06 PM

A new VIP ticket for Dubai Frame was launched on Thursday that gives visitors a guided tour, reserved parking, and quick entry through a private gate.

Priced at Dh300 per ticket, “the VIP package comes in line with Dubai Municipality's efforts to offer attractive and fully integrated amenities and services,” noted Ahmed Al Zarouni, director of Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities.

Dubai Frame, which opened in January 2018, has attracted more than 5.5 million visitors. It is located inside Za 'abeel Park as a cultural landmark celebrating the story of Dubai from its early establishment to its ambitious plans for future development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Frame is open all year round, including weekends and public holidays. Visit timing may vary during Ramadan, holidays and public holidays.

Opening hours are from 9am until 9pm. Regular ticket price for adults is Dh50 and Dh20 for children between 3 and 12 years old. Entrance is free for infants under 3 years and People of Determination plus two companions.

ALSO READ: