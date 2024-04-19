Dubai flights: More than 60 stranded Pakistanis fly home

Supplied photo

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 1:59 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 2:05 PM

More than 60 Pakistani passengers, who were stranded at Dubai International (DXB) airport due to flight cancellations, were able to travel on two different flights on Thursday, authorities said.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, visited DXB on Thursday, distributing food, medicine, milk, and other necessities to Pakistani families who were waiting at the airport due to delayed flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also spoke to airline authorities and urged them to expedite flight departures and address the issues faced by stranded passengers, who were mostly en route to Karachi.

Around 1,244 Dubai flights were cancelled in the first two days after the UAE recorded its heaviest rainfall in 75 years. There are around 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UAE, most in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistani Ambassador to UAE, acknowledged the collaborative efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Consulate-General, Dubai.

“We have mobilised swiftly to address the needs of our fellow Pakistanis, with a particular focus on those stranded at Dubai airport. Led by Hussain Muhammad and his team, we have been on the ground, helping and supporting those in need. Our commitment to serving our community remains unwavering, and we stand ready to extend further aid as required. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will overcome any challenges that come our way," said Tirmizi.

A team from the consulate also met Pakistani cricket players Misbah-Ul-Haq, Abdur Razzaq, Umer Gul and Kamran Akmal, who were waiting at the Dubai airport due to a delayed flight en route to Houston, US.

The Community Welfare Wing of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai coordinated with Social Centre Sharjah, and Pakistan Association Dubai to help Pakistani expats who are facing difficulties in getting access to daily commodities.

ALSO READ: