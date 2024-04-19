Dubai flights: Emirates suspends check-in for passengers with stopovers in the city

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 9:28 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 9:38 AM

Emirates has suspended check-ins for all its customers travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs (GMT) on April 19. This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub, it said in a statement.

Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.

Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on http://emirates.com.

Impacted customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates Office for rebooking options, the airlines said.

