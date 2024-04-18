Dubai flights: Emirates lifts check-in suspension for departures

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 10:25 AM

Emirates airline on Thursday said customers departing Dubai can now check-in for their flights.

However, it added that there could still be delays due to operational challenges at Dubai International (DXB) after heavy rains recorded on Tuesday.

“Please make your way to the airport only if you have a confirmed flight booking, as the airport remains congested. Customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

On Wednesday evening, Emirates announced extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai till 9 am on April 18 due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions.

The UAE recorded its heaviest rain in 75 years on Tuesday, resulting in flooding across many residential districts of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and others. As a result, the government has encouraged private sector entities to allow their employees to work from home. Residents have not been able to go out in their vehicles also because roads are submerged in rainwater.

“There may still be delays to arriving and departing flights. Please check the latest flight schedules on the Emirates website. Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans caused by bad weather and road conditions,” said the spokesperson.

The Dubai-based airline said that it is working to restore scheduled operations as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport.

