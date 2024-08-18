UAE-Oman travel: Dubai flight to Salalah returns due to adverse weather

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 8:16 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 8:22 PM

A flight of flydubai (FZ 39) from Dubai International (DXB) to Salalah Airport (SLL) on Sunday, August 18, returned to Dubai “due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in Salalah,” a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“Passengers are advised to check flight status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights,” the spokesperson added.

On Saturday, flights between Salalah and Muscat experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions, and SLL was temporarily closed.