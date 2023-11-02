Dubai Fitness Challenge: Where to run and ride this weekend

Newly-endorsed policy promotes fairness, non-discrimination, and enhances rapid response capabilities to cases of abuse or negligence
Riders and runners, mark your calendars and join two events – the Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run – as part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) this Sunday, November 5.
These two events will not only contribute to the city's continuing drive for health and wellness, but will also give participants the opportunity to explore the growing Dubai South community, which is home to Al Maktoum International Airport – which will be the largest airport in the world when complete.
Kicking off at 7am, the Dubai South Ride will start at Dubai South HQ Building. According to organisers, cyclists “will embark on a thrilling journey along a meticulously designed course, comprising flat and open roads around the area of Al Maktoum International Airport.”
There are two challenging distances to choose from – participants can either opt for the 40km route or push their limits with the more demanding 80km course. An entry fee of Dh95 will apply for all participants.
The Dubai South Run, meanwhile, will start at 4.30pm – also from the Dubai South HQ Building.
This is perfect for runners of all abilities, including newbie runners or those who are aiming to set a personal best.
The flat and fast course surrounding Dubai South has various options, including 3km, 5km, and 10km routes. Entry fee is Dh50 per person.
Registration is now open for both events, with participants encouraged to secure their spots early. To register or find more information about Dubai South Ride and Run, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.
All participants will receive a race pack containing essentials such as race bib, t-shirt, timing chip, and a convenient bag drop tag.
Finishers will receive medals, certificates, race timings, full results service, photographs and tasty after-event snacks in the event village. Prizes and medals will be awarded to overall top three placings for both male and female categories across both events, as well as placements across the age categories.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "DFC aims to promote a healthier future for Dubai residents and visitors by inspiring individuals to embrace a more active lifestyle, fostering a culture of fitness and well-being for all. We aim to empower participants to embark on a journey towards healthier habits, while aligning with Dubai's vision of becoming the world's most active city.
“Join us as we ride, run, and unite in our pursuit of a vibrant, energetic society, where every step and pedal propel us towards a brighter, fitter tomorrow,” he added.
ALSO READ:
Newly-endorsed policy promotes fairness, non-discrimination, and enhances rapid response capabilities to cases of abuse or negligence
She is determined not to let her disability stand in way of her dreams
The well-loved Sharjah International Book Fair will be running for 12 days during which visitors will be able to shop for more than 1.5 million titles at discounted prices
Australia's decision to withdraw left the Kingdom as the only confirmed bidder
She has received news of about 20 family members who have lost their lives due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes
Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, stressing the importance of protecting civilians
This is the first time that retail fuel prices have been reduced in the past four months
Motorists are advised to follow the new speed limit to improve traffic safety