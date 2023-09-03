Dubai Fitness Challenge returns; dates, events announced

In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
Dubai will transform into an open-air gym as the city’s fitness challenge returns next month. The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will kick off on Saturday, October 28, and run through to Sunday, November 26.
The flagship fitness initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, encourages the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. An action-packed calendar of activities and events helps them achieve their goals.
Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai's robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits. Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting close to 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.
This year, Dubai Ride will occur on Sunday, November 12, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on Sunday, November 26. Both events will see enthusiasts run, walk or cycle past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on its arterial Sheikh Zayed Road.
Over the next few weeks, authorities will release more details about the calendar of events, activities and initiatives, including those on how to register for this year’s challenge.
ALSO READ:
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'
RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Be it a shopping spree on your weekends or an evening out with family under Dubai's mesmerising light show, here's a guide for residents this DSF
The leaders mourned the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa
From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The magnificent Grand Mosque whispers the tale of a bygone era