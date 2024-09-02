E-Paper

Dubai Fitness Challenge: 8th edition of 30-day event to start on October 28

Last year's challenge drew more than 2.4 million participants, including more than 35,000 cyclists for Dubai Ride and over 226,000 runners for Dubai Run

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:57 PM

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is officially kicking off this year on Saturday, October 28 and will run until November 24.

The eighth edition of the month-long fitness event in the UAE encourages residents and visitors of all ages to commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days.


Last year's challenge drew more than 2.4 million participants across the 30 days, including more than 35,000 cyclists for Dubai Ride and over 226,000 runners for Dubai Run.

Just like last year, this year’s calendar will be packed with free sports, community-led fitness activities, and flagship events, including the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run where participants cycle or run past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC aims to integrate physical activity into everyday life, with benefits extending well beyond the month-long event.

Residents can mark their calendar to enjoy the following events: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, on Saturday, November 2; Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 10; and Dubai Run, DFC 2024’s grand finale on Sunday, November 24.

More information on this year's events and activities as well as registration details will be announced in the coming weeks. Residents and visitors can also visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com and sign up to get updates so they get motivated ahead of DFC’s launch on October 26.

