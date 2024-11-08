Dubai: First net-positive mosque of Middle-East opens in Tilal Al Ghaf

Photo: X/@MajidAlFuttaim

Middle-East’s first net-positive mosque opened in Dubai' on Friday.

The mosque was launched in Tilal Al Ghaf by property developer Majid Al Futtaim in partnership with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Named after the company’s late founder Majid Al Futtaim, the mosque integrates sustainable and modern design practices in a bid to push the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 pact.

Key features of the mosque include 203 solar photovoltaic panels, which generate over 204,121 kWh of power annually, providing more than 115 per cent of the mosque’s energy demand. The excess green energy is supplied back to the grid to be used across the community.

Additional energy-efficient systems in the Majid Al Futtaim mosque include a solar-powered hot water system, LED lighting, an efficient HVAC setup, electric vehicle charging stations and a Building Management System (BMS) to optimise energy consumption.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, General Manager, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, termed the opening of the first net-zero emissions mosque in the Middle East as an achievement “that reflects our deep commitment to the principles of sustainability”.

“It serves as a live example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors, setting a new standard for responsible innovation in building and maintenance, it also aligns with the noble Islamic values that advocate for environmental preservation and protection."

Al Muhairi added: "This project perfectly aligns with the United Arab Emirates' Vision 2030, which focuses on achieving a balance between economic development and environmental conservation. W