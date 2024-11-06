Dubai: Fire-hit hotel remains closed; guests relocated to nearby properties

Photo: Dubai Media Office / X

After a fire killed two at the Hyatt Place, Baniyas Square, Deira hotel late Friday night, authorities temporarily shut down the property. Guests have now been relocated to nearby hotels that operate under the same management.

Khaleej Times visited the site and spoke to hotel staff, who said that the building is now restricted to the public. “The property has been restricted, and no one can walk in except the employees,” said a hotel staff member.

The fire, which erupted late on Friday, prompted a swift response from Dubai Civil Defence, who arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the emergency call. The teams worked quickly to extinguish the fire and evacuated the building.

Belongings transferred

Speaking to Khaleej Times, hotel staff said that the property has been sealed and is currently off-limits. “During the fire, the focus was on ensuring the safety of the guests, many of whom left their personal belongings behind.”

According to the hotel management, all guests who were staying at the affected property have been moved to nearby hotels. “We have relocated guests to other properties in the same area and have also transferred their belongings,” said the hotel staff.

The staff mentioned that those guests who did not to return to the hotel after the incident can go and collect their belongings. “For those who wish to retrieve their belongings, can contact us with proof of booking. Defence personnel will then escort them to collect their items from their room,” the staff added.

Future bookings Guests who had made future reservations at the hotel are being redirected to our alternative properties within a short walking distance. "We have ensured that all guests with upcoming bookings are accommodated at nearby hotels under the same management," said the hotel staff. In addition to the closure of the hotel, the restaurants, and shops on the ground floor of the building have been temporarily shut by authorities. The entire area around the building has been cordoned off with safety tapes while an investigation into the cause of the fire continues.