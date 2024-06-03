Dubai: Fire erupts at popular beach club, venue to be partially shut

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM

Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at Barasti Beach bar in Dubai Marina, which eyewitnesses and the facility confirmed. Videos posted on social media showed huge flames engulfing an enclosure that looked like the shack of the beach.

A spokesperson for the popular beachfront venue confirmed to Khaleej Times that the fire in their facility was quickly brought under control and that no one was hurt.

In a story posted on their social media channels, Barasti Beach announced that part of their facility would be closed for the day after the fire.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel