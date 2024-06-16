Watch: Fire breaks out, thick black smoke covers sky in Dubai

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:39 PM

A fire broke out at Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 on Sunday at about 3pm.

Thick black smoke can be seen coming from the incident. Police have cordoned off the area as several firefighters are dousing the blaze.

An eyewitness driving along Al Khail Road towards Dubai Hills saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the Al Quoz industrial area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A Khaleej Times reader, who was present at the scene, captured the unfolding events and shared details with the news outlet.