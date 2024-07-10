Dubai: Film production boss wins $1 million in draw after shooting in emirate

Photo: Supplied

A Lebanese national and a Pakistani national have been announced as the new dollar millionaires.

They won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Both the winners were departing UAE when they purchased the winning tickets.

Makram Fata, a 48-year-old Lebanese national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia became a $1 million winner with ticket number 1061 in Millennium Millionaire Series 466. He purchased the winning ticket on June 15, when he was on his way back to Riyadh after doing a location shoot in Dubai.

Fata is a father of one, and works as managing director for a movie and film production company, and has been a Saudi Arabian resident for four years now.

When asked on his initial plan with his win, he said “I’m thinking of buying a property either in Saudi or in Greece.”

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for changing my life,” he added.

Fata is the fifteenth Lebanese national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Muhammad Umar, a Pakistani national based in Sialkot, Pakistan was announced as the winner of $1 million with ticket number 4391 in Millennium Millionaire Series 467 which he purchased on June 28 on his way to Chicago, USA.

Umar is the twenty-fourth Pakistani national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.

The luxury vehicles were won by Ahmed Rashad, Kakunori Mori, Ganesan Ramachandran and Dunko Bogdanovic.

Rashad, a 56-year-old Swiss national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0020 in the Finest Surprise Series 1883 which he purchased online on June 9.

A second time car winner, he previously won a BMW 750Li Executive (Black) car in December 2021.

He is a father of three and works as a sales director for an IT company.