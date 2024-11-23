Dubai: Filing criminal reports at sea; floating police station to operate by end of 2026

Photo: Screengrab from WAM

Dubai's floating smart police station will be operational by the end of 2026, said a senior officer at Dubai Police on Saturday.

The project, which is a part of a series of strategic projects for Dubai Police valued at Dh2 billion, will offer key smart services including filing criminal reports, submitting lost items and processing requests for all certificates and permits.

Services by the new smart police station will be available in six languages. A package of 27 primary services related to criminal, traffic, and other matters, alongside 33 subsidiary services will be accessible.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The station, the first of its kind in the Middle East, will allow island residents and sea-goers to benefit from cutting-edge, innovative smart police services. It aligns with Dubai Police's strategy of providing smart services across all areas of Dubai, especially the World Islands.

This type of smart station marks the fourth version of smart police stations being developed by Dubai Police across the emirate. It follows the "SPS" Smart Police Station, the "Drive-Thru" Smart Police Station, the "Walk-In" Smart Police Station, said Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of asset and facilities management at Dubai Police.

The floating station will feature a modern and contemporary design, inspired by boats and yachts, to facilitate easy access, boarding, and disembarking.