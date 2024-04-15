UAE

Dubai: Fancy car, bike number plates up for grabs at auction

RTA has opened registration, on offer are 350 exclusive plates of of 3, 4 and 5 digits

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM

You could lay your hands on some fancy and unique number plates for your cars and motorbikes at an online auction by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. It's the RTA's 75th edition of online auction.

As many as 350 unique number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles as well as motorbikes with codes -- A-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X) codes -- are on offer.


Registration of bidders for the online auction opens today (April 15); the bidding will start on April 22 at 08:00 am on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The bidding will last for all of five days.

The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT.

How to participate in bidding

  • Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai.
  • They also need to submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA
  • They need to pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or the Dubai Drive app.

Web Desk

