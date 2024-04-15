Dubai: Fancy car, bike number plates up for grabs at auction

Airline warns of risk of ‘knock-on disruption’ as multiple flights cancelled on Sunday
You could lay your hands on some fancy and unique number plates for your cars and motorbikes at an online auction by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. It's the RTA's 75th edition of online auction.
As many as 350 unique number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles as well as motorbikes with codes -- A-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X) codes -- are on offer.
Registration of bidders for the online auction opens today (April 15); the bidding will start on April 22 at 08:00 am on Monday.
The bidding will last for all of five days.
The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT.
