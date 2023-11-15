UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Fancy 3-digit number plates? Here's how to get them

Numbers on offer include 3, 4 and 5-digit super plates and bidding opens at 8am on November 20

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:23 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private vehicles bearing (G-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W) codes. Plates on offer at this 73rd online auction are topped by the super licencing plates (O 929) and (V 1115).

Registration of bidders for this online auction started on Monday, November 13, and the bidding opens at 8am on Monday, November 20 and continues for five days only.

The selling of licencing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE