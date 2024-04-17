UAE

Dubai extends remote work for govt employees till Friday

The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will be required to come for work

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:47 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:53 PM

Dubai government has announced that all federal employees will be working from home until Friday, April 19, 2024.

The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will require them to come in to work.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.


Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

Web Desk

