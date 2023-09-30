Dubai: Expo City announces temporary closure of two popular attractions

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 11:52 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM

Expo City Dubai has announced the temporary closure of two of its iconic attractions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Expo City said that “Garden in the Sky and Rashid's Playground" will be temporarily "paused" from October 1, 2023.

It did not specify when the two attractions would reopen.

Earlier this year, in May, Expo City Dubai temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance and resumed operations in the beginning of August.

'Garden in the Sky' is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground, offering panoramic views of the city. It has a green, tree-lined upper deck, with the tower's base beaming with light at night.

Rashid’s Playground at Jubilee Park is a colourful space for children. It is an ocean-themed adventure that features sharks on springs, whale slides, ocean liners, and an interactive 3D maze model.

