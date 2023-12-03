The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
A Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw series 258, conducted during the UAE Union Day holidays. Ashish Moholkar bought the winning ticket, number 223090, on November 27. However, he was not watching the show live and was surprised to receive a call from the show host who broke the news to him.
Expressing his disbelief, Ashish asked, "I don't believe you that I bought the ticket for Dh15 million. Am I really the winner?"
The hosts, including Richard, confirmed his victory, leaving Ashish astonished. Seeking reassurance, he repeatedly asked, "Is this real?" while the organisers continued to affirm that he was indeed the grand prize winner.
Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with Dh20 million on January 3. Also, Big Ticket customers will be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one customer will be in with a chance to win the prize of Dh1 million every week.
