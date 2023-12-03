Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 8:56 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 9:01 PM

A Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw series 258, conducted during the UAE Union Day holidays. Ashish Moholkar bought the winning ticket, number 223090, on November 27. However, he was not watching the show live and was surprised to receive a call from the show host who broke the news to him.

Expressing his disbelief, Ashish asked, "I don't believe you that I bought the ticket for Dh15 million. Am I really the winner?"

The hosts, including Richard, confirmed his victory, leaving Ashish astonished. Seeking reassurance, he repeatedly asked, "Is this real?" while the organisers continued to affirm that he was indeed the grand prize winner.

