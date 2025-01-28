Dubai encourages youth as young as 10 to start businesses, learn tech skills

Ten new initiatives were unveiled on Tuesday during Dubai Youth Forum 2025 to empower Emirati youth to participate in workshops focusing on various topics.

The programmes, introduced by 10 different entities, aim to equip young Emiratis with essential skills and opportunities to thrive in various fields.

Among them was one that aims at providing young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully launch and manage their businesses. Another one aims at encouraging youth aged between 11 and 18 years old to participate in workshops focusing on space missions and exploration.

The Youth Council of the Culture Authority has introduced an initiative called "The Youth Podcast (Voice of Youth)" which provides a platform for youth to discuss their issues and aspirations.

The "Future Readiness Youth" initiative prepares 1,000 young individuals each year for community safety through integrated training.

"Du Seed: Empowering Youth" offers skill development in photography and video production for young men and women aged between 10 and 18, while the "Your Digital Accelerator" programme equips Emirati youth (ages 18 to 35) with essential tech skills in just eight weeks.

The "Human Potential Project" focuses on expanding youth's potentials in education and as they move forward in their careers. The "Stay Aware" initiative raises awareness about societal issues among youth over a four to five-month period. Additionally, "Our Youth are Partners in Entrepreneurship" supports young entrepreneurs during Ramadan, and the "Dubai Champions" initiative trains local volunteers for emergency response throughout the year. The launch of these initiatives comes as a part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to empower its youth, ensuring they are well-equipped to contribute to the community.