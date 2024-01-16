Dubai: Emirati sailor rescues 8 fishermen from drowning, honoured

Photos: Dubai Police

Dubai Police recently honoured an Emirati sailor for his exceptional conduct and swift responsiveness, which contributed to saving the lives of 8 fishermen from drowning and retrieving the bodies of two individuals after their boat overturned during a fishing trip.

Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Affairs, honoured sailor Issa Mohammed Al Falasi in recognition of his outstanding performance and swift response, as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Major General Rafie commended sailor Al Falasi for his exemplary conduct, which played a crucial role in saving the lives of 8 fishermen, emphasising the paramount importance of human life. He highlighted Al Falasi's rapid intervention and quick response, significantly contributing to rescuing the fishermen during a critical moment.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Brigadier Humaid Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Finance; Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; Brigadier Juma Al Falasi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, and Colonel Dr. Mohammad Al Janahi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, and several senior officers.

Furthermore, Major General Rafie emphasised that captain Al Falasi's efforts exemplify the positive attitude and commitment of Emirati citizens toward extending a helping hand, particularly in challenging situations. He acknowledged Al Falasi's commendable dedication and conveyed his best wishes for his future success and prosperity.

Meanwhile, sailor Al Falasi expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Police for honouring him, affirming that his actions were motivated by a sense of humanitarian duty and his commitment as a UAE citizen to assist others. He advised all individuals planning fishing trips or outings to prioritise their safety by following necessary precautions and safety measures to protect their lives.

It is worth mentioning that Al Falasi, during a fishing trip, noticed a person being carried by the waves at a distance. Without hesitation, he swiftly approached and was taken aback by the realisation that, after rescuing and providing initial medical aid, nine more individuals were aboard the boat and needed assistance. He conducted a search and managed to save eight fishermen, but unfortunately, he was unable to rescue two individuals as they had already drowned before he could reach them.

