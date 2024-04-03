Dubai: Dutch wins $1 million in Duty Free draw

Photos: Supplied

A Dutch national has been announced as the new dollar millionaire at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Saro Djerrrahian, a 30-year-old Dutch national based in Dubai became a $1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 455 with ticket number 1433, which he purchased on his way to Yerevan, Armenia for a vacation.

A resident of Dubai for three years now and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years, Djerrrahian works for a homegrown e-commerce company.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I will continue to participate in this amazing promotion,” he said.

Djerrahian is the third Dutch national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

The draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Michael Schmit, SVP – Retail. Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Shamseer Kodamana Paramb, a 40-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 500 (Final Edition) — (Obsidian Black) car with ticket number 1181 in the Finest Surprise Series 1873, which he purchased online on March 21.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 13 years, Paramb is a father of two and owns a sewing machine business in Deira.

“I always believed in faith that I would win one day, and now it has finally happened. I will encourage my friends to participate in your promotion, so they may win too,” he said.

Kapil Bhatia, a 42-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0361 in the Finest Surprise Series 1874, which he purchased online on March 25.

Born and raised in Dubai, Bhatia is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for more than 5 years,, he is a father of two and works for a private organisation.

“I’m surprised for this good news, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said,

Meanwhile, Romy Pullukkara Jacob, an Indian based in Thrissur, India won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0578 in the Finest Surprise Series 573, which he purchased on March 12 on his way to Kolkata, India.

Jacob is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Lastly, Babu Lingam, a 38-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 RR (Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0157 in the Finest Surprise Series 574, which he purchased online on 15th March.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 4 years, Lingam is a father of two and works for a construction company.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for the good news. I will tell my friend to continue to try their luck; maybe it will be them to win next time,” he said.

