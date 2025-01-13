Dubai: Drones to monitor high-rise buildings in two communities

Drones to monitor high-rise buildings in the Jumeirah Lake Towers and Uptown Dubai communities to enhance "emergency response capabilities and remote monitoring in high-rise environments".

In case of fire in high-rise buildings or other emergency situations, this new initiative will boost the capability of Dubai MultiCommodities Centre (DMCC) and Dubai Police to deal with such circumstances more efficiently and quickly.

Dubai Police’s advanced Drone Box network will be deployed in the high-rise district of the two communities. This will reduce deployment time and provide key data for decision-making during an emergency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Importantly, the drones can operate beyond visual line-of-sight and are engineered to respond swiftly to incidents, gathering critical data to support decision-making processes.

“The Drone Box system is one of the world’s most advanced drone technologies, playing a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s public safety. The use of the Drone Box system in DMCC’s JLT and Uptown Dubai communities marks the first time this technology is used for high-rise buildings, demonstrating our commitment to providing the very best experience across our districts,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC.

Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, head of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre (UASC) at the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said the Drone Box system “has proven crucial in reducing emergency response times and providing vital data to support decision-making processes.”