Dubai drivers warned of tyre bursts as summer heat peaks; how to avoid dangers

With temperatures soaring beyond 50 degrees Celsius this summer, flat tyres and blowouts have become a common sight on roads, motorists told Khaleej Times.

Mohammed Akrami, a businessman in Deira, was surprised to see nearly 20 drivers changing their tyres on the side the road over the past three days.

“In one single journey, I saw at least four cars parked on the side of the road due to flat tires," he said.

Cameroonian driver Robert Ndongo was among those who recently had to fix a tyre as he was on his way to deliver a corporate order.

“I was driving at 80kmph on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when I suddenly felt a jolt," he said.

"Realising there was a problem, I held the steering wheel tightly and slowly drove to a safe spot."

It turned out to be a flat tyre and he had to spend an hour changing it before he was able to continue with his delivery.

Is it because of the heat?

The summer heat is one of the factors that make tyres prone to blowouts, experts said.

High temperatures cause the air inside tires to expand, leading to over-inflation, they said. “This increased pressure can stress the tyre walls, making them more prone to blowouts,” said Mohammed Shareef, automobile expert at NXT Cars.

“Over-inflated tires are vulnerable as the excessive pressure can cause weak spots to fail,” he added.

Hot pavement could soften tyre rubber, too, Shareef said, making it more susceptible to punctures and damage from sharp objects.

"The repeated heating and cooling cycles weaken the tyre structure over time, increasing the likelihood of failures,” he said

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures may also "dehydrate" the rubber in tyres, wearing down its elasticity.

“Dehydration in tyres makes them more prone to cracks and splits. Heat accelerates the oxidation process, degrading the rubber and reducing the overall lifespan of tires,” said Basheer Padathakayi, automobile expert at Perfect Radiator Cooling System based in Abu Dhabi.

Under-inflation, other tyre conditions

Besides external temperatures, other factors like under-inflation and tyre age could also lead to blowouts.

“Under-inflated tyres wear out more quickly, making them more likely to go flat, especially under the stress of high temperatures,” said Padathakayi, who often shares useful vehicle safety tips on social media.