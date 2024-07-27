E-Paper

Dubai: Driver arrested, fined Dh50,000 after videos of road stunts go viral

The young motorist was immediately identified and summoned; his vehicle was also seized

Angel Tesorero
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM

Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:03 PM

The Dubai Police have arrested a young driver after videos showing him performing “reckless stunts” went viral on social media. The police have seized the vehicle involved in the stunts and imposed a fee of Dh50,000 for its release.

Among the stunts he performed was drifting and driving the car on two wheels while navigating a roundabout.


Here's a video shared by the authorities:

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic, said the motorist was immediately identified and summoned. He admitted to performing stunt-like manoeuvres.


Penalties for reckless driving vary in the UAE as per the federal traffic law.

In Dubai, reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences that will require motorists to pay Dh50,000 fine before they can get their confiscated vehicles released.

The amount to be paid for the vehicle's release could be doubled in case the car is impounded again within one year from the date of the offence. This clause applies to cases where the release amount does not exceed Dh200,000, according to the Dubai traffic law that was first implemented in July last year.

The Dubai Police earlier said: “The law penalises those who endanger lives or damage roads with heavy fines and vehicle impoundment for varying periods.

Authorities have also repeatedly appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the 'Police Eye' service in the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.

ALSO READ:

