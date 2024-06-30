Dubai to get 32 new metro stations by 2030 in major expansion plan

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:09 PM

Dubai's Metro service is set to expand by providing more stations for commuters over the coming few years after a development plan was approved on Sunday by the emirate's Executive Council.

The expansion aims at increasing the currently operating 64 stations over 84 square kilometres to 96 stations over 140 square kilometres by 2030. It aims to cover 140 stations over 228 square kilometres by 2040.

This plan comes under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Some of the key goals include increasing the share of public transport to 45 per cent, reducing carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita, improving the quality of public spaces to encourage walking and increasing shaded areas.

These are aimed at developing areas around Metro stations with the aim of enriching economic opportunities, interconnecting modes of public transport, and improving efficiency and convenience of sustainable transport.

It will also provide incentives for developers, offer services that will support the '20-minute city' concept and increase the number of commuters.

Foreign Direct Investment Plan

In addition to the Metro development plan, the council approved the Foreign Direct Investment Development Programme, which aims to attract Dh650 billion of investments to Dubai by 2033.This includes international companies and aims at supporting the expansion of existing international companies with bases in Dubai.

The initiative will be carried out by designating Dh25 billion over 10 years in direct support of the city's plans, placing it among the world’s top three economies by 2033.

The FDI programme will highlight Dubai’s competitive advantages, such as its logistics infrastructure, strategic geographical location, talent pool, and its position as a global commercial hub.

Dubai's economic model

In addition to the foreign direct investment plan, the council also approved the Dubai Economic Model to measure Dubai’s development against its economic targets through an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators to enhance consumer and investor confidence.