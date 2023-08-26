Dubai: Dh50,000 fine, 5 years imprisonment for influencing people to consume drugs

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 6:13 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 10:55 PM

Dubai's Public Prosecution has reminded the public that influencing others to consume drugs is a crime and those who do so face jail time as well as a hefty fine.

The authorities said that inducing or inciting another person to abuse narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is considered a felony and added the crime carries harsh penalties of atleast five years imprisonment as well as atleast a Dh50,000 fine.

Meanwhile, there are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

According to Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, if a person deposits or transfers money (either himself/herself or through a third party) in order to buy or use drugs, the punishment given will be imprisonment or a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

Meanwhile, those who fund drug abuse could face imprisonment, as well as a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

ALSO READ: