Dubai: Dh180 million in grants to support culture, arts sectors

A new programme in Dubai will offer a series of grants to support the city's cultural and arts sectors.
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), announced the launch of the ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ programme on Sunday.
The programme aims to offer a series of grants valued at Dh180 million, which will be allocated over the next decade.
These grants are dedicated to supporting and empowering local talent across a wide range of cultural and creative industries, including visual and fine arts, design, performing arts, culinary arts, public art, digital arts, literature, heritage, gaming, museology, and professional development.
Starting from this year, the programme will feature 18 grants, each comprising a package of grants, valued in total of Dh12 million.
The announcement was made during an event organised by Dubai Culture at Etihad Museum, in the presence of a number of officials, partners, and creative talents, including Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.
The programme will support the creative economy by providing opportunities for artists, writers, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs. It also fosters innovation and cultivates strategic partnerships, enabling creatives to bring their visions to life while contributing to the local economy through projects that deliver lasting and tangible value.
The programme’s visual identity was crafted by Tamakan Studio, showcasing a wide array of grants designed to empower Emirati talent. One such initiative, the Emirati Creatives in Venice Programme, enables ten Emirati artists to embark on a cultural exchange in Venice, exploring the Venice Biennale and engaging with global artisans and artists through diverse workshops and discussions.
