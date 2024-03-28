Dubai: Dh1.8 billion spent on humanitarian aid impacting more than 111 million lives

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:04 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:24 PM

A total of Dh1.8 billion was spent on humanitarian projects by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in 2023, including an aid of Dh50 million to Palestinians in Gaza. The projects positively impacted the lives of 111 million people in 105 countries worldwide.

The initiative increased the number of beneficiaries, reaching over 9 million people, as compared to 2022. It also expanded its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries- 5 more than 2022.

The yearly results of MBRGI- the largest humanitarian and aid organization of its kind in the region- were announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after a meeting of its Board of Trustees at the Dubai Opera.

“Every time we succeed in reaching someone in need, anywhere in the world, offering them the means and tools to fight poverty, disease or ignorance, we count this as a major win for us and humanity as a whole,” he said. “Our initiatives vary, from aid, education and health to empowering communities, supporting youth and creating hope. Our goal is to help regions resume their journey towards progress while extending a helping hand to underprivileged people.”

One of MBRGI’s initiatives was the Bridges of Goodness campaign, which provided relief to victims of the Syria and Türkiye earthquakes as well as emergency aid to displaced Sudanese populations.

Global capital for humanitarian work

In 2023, MBRGI increased its spending to Dh1.8 billion, as compared to AED 1.4 billion in 2022. Its projects attracted 160,547 volunteers, who joined hands with its 1,028 employees.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the UAE will always be a global capital for humanitarian work and a role model of hope making.

“Over 8 years since its inception, MBRGI has established the culture of hope-making in the region, turning humanitarian work into a sustainable institutional action and contributing to promoting an atmosphere conducive of all the noble values on which the UAE was founded,” he said. “This shows how the UAE is keen to be a positive influence in the lives of people, helping them strive for a better tomorrow.”

The meeting also presented a summary of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world sustainably.

Achievements

At the event, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bestowed the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy’ to major contributors to humanitarian efforts and charity campaigns, in acknowledgment of their generosity. The awards and prizes were worth a total value of Dh25.1 million during 2023.

One of the campaigns conducted by MBRGI last year was the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, which aimed to establish the largest sustainable food endowment fund that would help eliminate hunger. It was a massive success, and managed to raise a record Dh1.075 billion from 180,000 contributors, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary donations worth Dh250 million.

As part of its commitment to education, Dubai Cares continued to support innovative teaching, as well as technical and vocational training programmes. Beneficiaries of Dubai Cares projects amounted to more than 24 million people from 60 countries by the end of 2023.

MBRGI has also partnered with the World Economic Forum to launch the Food Innovation Hub UAE- an initiative aims to accelerate and expand the scope of innovations and technologies that support sustainable food systems transformation.

ALSO READ: