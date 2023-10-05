Dubai developer offers lifelong support to Egyptian expat’s autistic child

Sohaila Mohamed Ahmed Abelaal. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:49 PM

Egyptian expat Sohaila Mohamed Ahmed Abelaal was moved to tears on stage when the head of a well-known developer in Dubai declared that lifelong funding would be provided for the care and education of her autistic child.

As part of ‘Wajadtou Nafsi’ (I found myself) programme, which is affiliated with the Taqdeer awards, Sohaila narrated her inspiring journey at the launch of its third season on Thursday.

She confidently recalled in front of high-ranking officials, other dignitaries, and the media, the story of her humble beginnings when she rose from a receptionist to an HR executive at the Eros group, becoming a role model for many others.

Speaking with Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event, Sohaila said: “I actually thought that the award would be a certificate or a trophy or something like that. But when Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE holding stepped forward to help my (special) child, I just could not describe in words how ‘life-changing’ it was for me, to hear those words.”

Caring for a person of determination

“Malik (her son) is my hero. The expenditures surrounding his learning milestones are exorbitant, apart from the physical aspects of caring for a person of determination. I have other children too. Life has been demanding. But over the years, I quietly kept persevering. Therefore, I couldn’t hold back my tears today, I was so touched and happy,” said the mother.

Sohaila highlighted that, at first, she was surprised when the organisers requested her to share her story through a speech on behalf of other heroes like her.

“I was taken aback when they asked me to narrate my story. I was so surprised and touched to see that people already knew me from the time I entered the hall, this morning. I felt so happy. Happy not because they knew me, it was a feeling of accomplishment that came along with the immense respect that I received from people today.”

Personal health crisis

Remebering the other health challenges that she overcame while continuing to focus on work, she said: “I started at Eros Group, in the customer care division as a receptionist. It was 2004. During my work life, many things happened like my accident while I was pregnant. I was pregnant with my second son at that time. When I was eight months pregnant, I had a fall and had a fracture on the thigh. But I couldn’t undergo surgery immediately as I was heavily pregnant. I had to finish the gestation period first. So, I had to be admitted to the hospital immediately and absolutely no movement was allowed even on the bed.”

This was followed by a caesarean, following which she had to care for a newborn with her limited movement, even as she remained greatly restricted.

“Within a week, the doctors said I must undergo surgery in my affected leg because of the fall. It was a major operation; they couldn’t delay it anymore. For three long months, I was in the hospital,” she recalled.

Sohaila highlighted having a supportive work environment can greatly impact an individual's life, especially during challenging times.

“That’s when you feel that you want to come back and give your best to the organisation that took care of you when you were at your lowest point in life. I am so indebted to the organisation and to this city,” said Sohaila, who arrived in the UAE 40 years ago as a five-year-old girl, with minimal belongings brought by her late father.

ALSO READ: