Dubai: Dead fish spotted in some water channels; municipality clarifies cause

Specialised teams are currently managing the situation by cleaning up and removing the dead fish

Web Desk
Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 4:24 PM

The Dubai Municipality on Friday confirmed the cause of fish death across some water channels that were recently spotted by residents.

The authority confirmed that fish deaths are a normal natural phenomenon due to weather changes and rising sea surface temperatures.


Specialised teams are currently managing the situation by cleaning up and removing the dead fish, ensuring public health and safety.

