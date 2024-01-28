UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 234,000 pills hidden in towels

The authority deploys a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter such attempts, beginning with the 'Early Warning' system

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 1:47 PM

Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 1:48 PM

Dubai Customs on Sunday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills from an Asian country concealed within a shipment of towels.

Officers at Sea Customs Centers in Jebel Ali and Tecom detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment through radiation inspection during the examination process.

The authority deploys a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter smuggling attempts, beginning with the 'Early Warning' system, which identifies pre-suspected shipments. It uses various methods, including manual inspection, X-ray detection, and K9 dog units.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, director-general of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the efficiency of inspection officers is a point of pride.

Rashid Al Dhabbah Al Suwaidi, acting director of Sea Customs Management at Dubai Customs, said despite smugglers employing deceptive methods to evade inspection, the authority remains committed to protecting society from the harmful effects of addiction to prohibited drugs.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from UAE