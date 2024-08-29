Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle drugs hidden in 40 barrels

Many of them were part of missions in Gaza, caring for children, as well as treating soldiers from Yemen
Dubai Customs foiled a large-scale attempt to smuggle a shipment of the drug Pregabalin by using advanced customs systems, the authority announced Thursday.
The drug weighing 1 ton and 100 kilograms, was hidden in 40 barrels among incoming air cargo shipments.
The incident took place after the shipment arrived at the air cargo terminal, where customs officers reviewed the documents and matched them with the shipment. After thorough monitoring, it was revealed that the seized substance is listed as a controlled drug in the UAE.
The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police was immediately notified, and legal proceedings were initiated against the suspects in the presence of representatives from relevant departments of Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.
