Dubai: Commuters face traffic jam, metro delays on first day of week after floods

Dubai residents faced congestion on roads around business hubs and erratic metro services as they stepped out on Monday – the first day of the week after having suffered record-breaking rainfall.

Traffic was slow on major roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa Toll Gate and internal routes like Al Mustaqbal Street, with commuters stranded for nearly an hour. Some who left home around 8 am were on the road until 9 am.

Waleed, a resident of Business Bay, said it took him 45 minutes to cover a distance of 200 metres. "The cars were not moving, so I made a U-turn and came home."

Likewise, Darshna Malknan said she spent around 40 minutes covering the last kilometre to her residence at Al Batha Tower near Business Bay Metro Station.

"It was around 10 am when I returned from Ras Al Khor vegetable market. The journey back was smooth until I reached Al Mustaqbal Street where I faced a 30-minute delay at the signal. Despite the green light, I couldn't cross as other vehicles blocked the road from the opposite direction."

The traffic continued to be bad beyond Business Bay, with reports of snarls in Al Barsha South, Al Khail, Hessa Street, and JVC.

An Al Barsha resident said it took him almost half an hour to hit the main road.

With four Metro stations on the Red Line remaining closed, commuters were forced to seek alternative means of transportation, leading to overcrowded roads and pavements. "I have been trying to hail a cab for an hour," said an European tourist accompanied by family.

Relief efforts were visible as RTA volunteers were deployed near the Safestway supermarket roundabout to manage traffic towards Business Bay Metro Station, aiming to ease the chaos.

