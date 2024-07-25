Dubai: Community mourns death of school bus driver who served for 30 years

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 9:08 PM

Many students who went to Our Own English High School in Dubai would remember Indian expat Kesavan. He was the school bus driver who knew each of his student passengers by heart.

Kesavan, who served the school for more than 30 years, died in his home country earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of love and tributes on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For some, it was his "photographic memory" that they remembered the most.

"Uncle Kesavan was a vital part of the school during dispersal time,” said Mehnaz Ilyas, who graduated from the school in the early 2000s. “It’s almost as if he personally knew where each of the 4,000 students needed to go and would direct them to their respective bus routes.”

Ilyas was always amazed by how he remembered everyone’s faces. “Whenever we had to stay back for an extra lesson or for practice sessions, all we needed to do was go to him and he would instantly direct us to a bus,” she said. “It was almost like he had an entire computer system in his head.”

Reliable man

For Neerja Raizada, a former teacher at the school, Kesavan was one of the most trustworthy aides.

“In those days, it was difficult for teachers to withdraw money from the bank because you had to go during the bank hours,” she recalled. “So many teachers would fill out the withdrawal form and give it to Kesavan and he would go on their behalf to withdraw the money. He was so trustworthy and reliable that there were some teachers like me who never had to step inside a bank because of him.”

She said he was also a close friend of her family. “Whenever my son or daughter had extra classes or needed to stay back in school, he would make sure that they were well taken care of,” she said. “He was also a good friend of my husband. He left the school a few years ago and I felt like it was a big loss to the school community. I hope his soul rests in peace.”

Outpouring of grief