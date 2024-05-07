Dubai collaborates with South Korea on flying cars, driverless vehicles

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 7:48 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Seoul Metropolitan Government have signed an agreement on Tuesday to boost collaboration on flying cars and autonomous vehicles.

The MOU (memorandum of understanding) will also facilitate exchange of ideas on eco-friendly transport solutions, with particular focus on electric and hydrogen bus fleet and the development of infrastructure for electric and hydrogen fuelling stations.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, noted: "The two sides share many strategic objectives and can exchange best practices in the field of planning and operating passenger transportation services, especially public transportation buses.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

“There is a potential for developing sustainable and innovative mass transit solutions, including express buses on dedicated lanes and electric buses,” he added.

Future mobility pilot projects

Oh Se-hoon, Mayor of Seoul, for his part, said: "We are excited about the mutual benefits that will emerge from future mobility pilot projects.

“As both cities actively invest in advancing future transportation systems, we anticipate mutually benefiting from the outcomes of the pilot projects for future mobility. These projects will encompass cutting-edge innovations such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and autonomous vehicles. Our goal is to foster robust technology transfer and facilitate extensive knowledge exchange.”

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea, also extended a cordial invitation to the RTA to participate in the upcoming Seoul Smart Life Week taking place from October 10 to 12 in Seoul.

ALSO READ: