Dubai citizen wins one-bedroom apartment in home festival mega draw

Photo: Supplied

Dubai-based citizen Mohammad Burqaiba won a new one-bedroom apartment from Damac Properties as part of the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) Mega Draw.

Burqaiba was shopping during the sixth season organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA.

The apartment winner said: “Winning this incredible prize is truly life-changing. It’s a blessing that has opened up so many opportunities."

I encourage everyone to not miss out on the city’s exciting shopping experiences, because you too could walk away with something extraordinary,” he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"DHF 2024 has been a resounding success in bringing the ultimate home shopping experience to everyone in the city, including unforgettable opportunities to win extraordinary prizes," said Mohamed Feras, Associate Vice President, Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.