UAE: Dubai Cares’ operational partner Anera pauses work in Gaza

Relatives and friends mourn the death of Saif Abu Taha, a staff member of the US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, who was killed as Israeli strikes hit a convoy of the NGO delivering food aid in Gaza. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM

UAE’s Dubai Cares’ operational partner Anera has announced that it has put on hold its work in Gaza. This comes after a brutal airstrike by Israel on Tuesday hit the World Central Kitchen team, killing seven aid workers and injuring several others.

The World Central Kitchen was the UAE’s partner in the Amalthea Initiative in its humanitarian response to civilians in northern Gaza.

“This unfortunate event has prompted Dubai Cares’ Anera to pause its humanitarian operations in Gaza, prioritising the safety and well-being of its staff members and their families,” read a statement by Dubai Cares.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It further clarified that Anera will continue with its logistics work inside and outside Gaza. However, the organisation’s direct operational work in Gaza, which includes food and non-food distribution will be paused.

“As Anera is Dubai Cares’ implementing partner in Gaza for the provision of urgent humanitarian aid, we are in direct communication with Anera’s team members in order to closely monitor the situation and better understand the potential resumption dates of their direct operational work,” the statement continued.

On Tuesday, UAE condemned in the strongest terms the attack and held Israel fully responsible for this dangerous development. The UAE also called for an urgent, independent and transparent investigation, and punishment of those who have committed this heinous crime in contravention of international humanitarian law.

Continue to fundraise

Dubai Cares also clarified that it will continue to raise funds for Gaza.

“Owing to the tremendous support we have received from the UAE community since the beginning of the conflict, Dubai Cares has raised significant funds to date, to provide hot meals, food baskets and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza,” said the statement.

“We will continue to raise more funds in support of the people of Gaza through our Ramadan fundraising campaign, 'Gaza In Our Hearts.' All future donations towards the campaign will be allocated to Anera once their operations resume, ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to those who need it the most.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its deep regret for the loss of life. It also urged to desist from imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and using food as a weapon, and to immediately provide protection to humanitarian relief personnel without delay.

The Israel offensive in Gaza has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

ALSO READ: