Dubai: Car registration expired? How to renew it, avoid Dh500 fine in 3 easy steps

Guterres will speak on his experience during COP28 in Dubai next week
Is it that time of the year again? Did you happen to glance on your car registration and realise it will be expiring soon?
Fear not for Dubai motorists have a grace period of one month post expiry during which the vehicle owner is exempted from paying fines. However, once this period elapses, a fine of Dh35 is imposed monthly on the individual by the RTA.
If a motorist with an expired registration is found driving on the roads, a fine of Dh500 along with 4 black points will be levied against the violator. Additionally, the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.
However, motorists can steer clear of these penalties by renewing their car registration beforehand, or during the one-month grace period, ensuring their vehicle gets the tinkering it needs before hitting the road in its new year.
Vehicles that are three or more years older require a physical inspection before moving onto other steps in the car renewal process.
Here are the testing centres in Dubai:
Vehicles less than three years old do not require a physical inspection before renewal, making the process much more smoother and digitalised.
Customers can also use Mahboub Chatbot and self-service machines to renew their vehicle registration.
ALSO READ:
Guterres will speak on his experience during COP28 in Dubai next week
Market analysts expect global demand for recycled aluminium to grow from some 27 million tonnes per year in 2022 to 57 million tonnes in 2040
The world's largest free fun run — which is open to people of all ages and abilities — will kick off with a Dubai Police supercar parade
Driving recklessly, without regard for safety and responsibility, in the desert and wild spaces will incur severe penalties
The super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products
The children were hopeful of a better future in Abu Dhabi, yet the kids were fearful that they would never see their families again
The community event, which will be held in Dubai, is open to Filipinos aged 18 years old and above
More than 50 passengers, including medical volunteers and cabin crew, touched down at Al Arish at 5.45pm local time (7.45pm UAE time)