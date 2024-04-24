Dubai cancels all traffic violation fines incurred during unstable weather on April 16

A Dubai Police car pulls a speed boat in a flooded street following heavy rains. Photo: AFP file

All fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains, on April 16, will be waived in Dubai, police announced.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The decision to waive the traffic violations reflects Dubai Police's commitment to the community and to ensuring their safety, especially during exceptional circumstances.

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, had earlier approved a series of initiatives and measures to urgently mitigate the impact of the severe weather in the emirate.

On Monday, Sharjah Police had announced that all fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains will be waived.

Sharjah Police had also announced free vehicle damage certificates for those affected by the unstable weather in the emirate.

