Dubai: Can you solve a crime? Join police's new mystery game

Have you got the skills good enough for CSI? Be a cop for a day and try solving a crime mystery in a new fun challenge organised by the Dubai Police.
The police have launched an interactive ‘Crime Scene Game’ at City Centre Mirdif on Saturday aimed at educating the public about police work and how they maintain safety and security.
Running until October 9 at the mall’s Central Galleria, the game provides players with a mix of story, visuals and puzzles to investigate a crime scene.
“Participants will compete with each other using scientific evidence to solve the puzzle and uncover the perpetrator's identity,” explained Capt Abdullah Al Bastaki, member of the Scholars Council at Dubai Police and an expert in biology and DNA at General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology.
“(We want to) engage various segments of society — especially the youth — to educate them about police work and familiarise them with the roles of police officers in maintaining safety and security,” said Capt Al Bastaki
He added: “The game also highlights the scientific fields utilised in crime investigation and the significance of professional thinking in different branches of forensic science to ensure safety and security.”
The Dubai Police’s Security Inspection Department (K9 Unit) will also provide visitors with detailed explanations about the role of police dogs in security inspection and how they uncover drugs and prohibited substances, as well as conduct search and rescue operations for missing individuals and belongings.
