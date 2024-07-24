Dubai business owner wins $1 million after 5 years of buying Duty Free tickets

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
An Emirati and an Indian have joined the millionaires club after being announced as the winner of the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw on Wednesday.
Saeed Mohamad Yousuf won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 469, with ticket number 4399, which he purchased on July 17 on his way to Casablanca in Morocco. The 47-year-old Emirati based in Dubai ran a real estate and building materials business.
“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free for this really amazing news!” he said. Yousuf has been participating in the draw for 5 years and is the 15th Emirati national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.
Joining him is Vidhi Gurnani, an Indian expat living in Dubai who was announced as the winner of $1 million in Series 468 with ticket number 4760 which she purchased on July 9 on her way to Mumbai from DXB.
Vidhi who is the 233rd Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of her newfound fortune.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.
Aseilah Saeed Saif Al Kaabi, a 25-year-old Emirati based in Fujairah won a BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1885, which she purchased on her way to Mahe in Seychelles.
Al Kaabi, who recently started participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion, will be celebrating her birthday next month and was ecstatic to learn of her win. "I’m so lucky to have bought this ticket and won. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this early birthday gift,” she said.
Binyam Tamene, an American based in the US won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car with ticket number 1492 in the Finest Surprise Series 1886, which he purchased online on July 14.
Given the time difference in the USA, he was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound fortune.
Magesh Prabhakaran, a 48-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0872 in the Finest Surprise Series 589 which he purchased online on July 6.
A resident of the UAE for 18 years, Prabhakaran, who recently participated in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 4 months now, is a father of two and works as a senior technician for DP World. “I’m very happy with this win, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.
Lastly, Hameed Ammacheetuvalappil, a 53-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0013 in the Finest Surprise Series 590 which he purchased online on July 18.
A resident of Dubai for 33 years, Ammacheetuvalappil has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 20 years now, is a father of three and works as a PRO for Jansons Medical Centre Dubai.
“I’ve been trying for a long time to win and finally it happened. Thank you Dubai Duty Free.” he said.
