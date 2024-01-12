Dubai-bound flight delayed as passenger opens cabin door, falls to tarmac

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 2:51 PM

An Air Canada flight bound for Dubai from Toronto faced a nearly six-hour delay when a passenger opened a cabin door and fell 20 feet to the tarmac while the aircraft was at the gate.

Local authorities in Canada responded to a call around 9pm last Monday, reporting that a man had "opened an aircraft door and fallen out onto the tarmac while the aircraft was at the gate and boarding."

The individual sustained minor injuries from the fall and was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigation revealed that the man was in a "state of crisis" during the incident, leading to his subsequent apprehension by the police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Toronto Pearson International Airport's spokesperson stated that airport authorities were notified of the incident on Monday evening and collaborated closely with the airline to "support and determine the immediate needs."

Although Air Canada did not immediately respond to media requests, the airline informed Global News Canada that the incident occurred as the Boeing 777 aircraft was preparing for takeoff at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The passenger had boarded the flight (AC056) normally but deviated from his path, heading to the opposite side of the aircraft to open a cabin door. Emergency services and authorities promptly arrived at the scene to assist the man, according to Air Canada's statement to Global News.

ALSO READ: