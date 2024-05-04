Dubai billionaire offers support to Lebanese children, minors sexually abused through social media

Photo: File

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:02 PM

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor on Saturday offered “psychological and physical treatment” to children and minors who were sexually abused through a social media app in Lebanon.

The founder and chairman of Dubai-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group said they’re in touch with the authorities in Lebanon to support the young victims, who were forced to take drugs.

“I was shocked by the news circulating about the 'TikTok' gang in Lebanon, which lures children and minors, sexually assaults them, and forces them to take drugs,” Al Habtoor said, adding that it was “inhuman and despicable behaviour and I cannot find appropriate words to describe its ugliness.”

He said: “We are fully prepared to undertake the treatment of these children and provide all the psychological and physical treatment they need. We have already contacted the competent authorities in Lebanon to begin this as soon as possible,” said Al Habtoor.

Al Habtoor is a well-known philanthropist locally, regionally and globally and runs many charity initiatives.

During unprecedented rains in April in the UAE, Khalaf Al Habtoor announced financial support of Dh17 million to repair damages to UAE nationals’ homes and also provided hotel rooms to shelter rain-affected families.

In addition, Al Habtoor Group has collaborated with the Dubai Community Development Authority (DCDA) to host weddings for residents of Al Lisaili as part of the 'Dubai Weddings' programme at the Habtoor Grand Hotel in Jumeirah. The collaboration aims to avoid postponing any scheduled ceremony due to the effects of the recent weather conditions.

Earlier, he also provided support to 100 female Afghan students in Dubai after the Taliban-run government prohibited them from attending universities in Afghanistan.

Criminals enter our homes through mobiles

He lamented that criminals use mobile phones to reach the children and he urged parents to monitor the young boys’ and girls’ activities on the Internet for their safety.

“Unfortunately, today the criminals can enter the heart of our homes through the mobile phone in the hands of children. I invite parents to completely prevent their children from using it, and monitor everything they do on the Internet,” he added.

Lebanon has been going through tough financial and political challenges due to internal and external conflicts and is desperately in need of foreign investments to boost its economy and create jobs to improve the lives of the people.

300 jobs in Lebanon

Al Habtoor Group, which has interests in hospitality, construction, real estate, automobiles and other sectors, has announced the launch of a TV channel in the Lebanese capital Beirut, initially creating 300 jobs in journalism, production, art, and more, with additional jobs expected to be added as the project expands.

“The resilience and spirit of the Lebanese are truly inspiring. We aim to harness this energy to spread hope, happiness, and positivity through our new channel. Our commitment is not only to establish a channel but also to foster a thriving media environment for professionals,” he added.

He said: “This venture is more than just broadcasting. We are dedicated to empowering the local workforce and contributing positively to Lebanon's economic revival.”

