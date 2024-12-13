Dubai authority launches training programme for social workers

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

A new training programme has been launched to qualify social workers in government agencies across Dubai.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) has partnered with the University of Birmingham for the programme that will focus on equipping these humanitarians with with the latest knowledge and global best practices in the field of social work.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The training will offer a series of specialised courses in various aspects of social work. It seeks to develop a skilled workforce capable of providing efficient support and assistance to different segments of society.

"This initiative will prepare and develop professional cadres capable of creating a sustainable, positive impact on society. It will not only enhance the efficiency of social sector workers but also lay the foundation for a new generation of qualified social leaders equipped to address future social challenges,” said Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of the CDA in Dubai.

The launch of the programme falls in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Targeted programmes

The training programme includes a thorough analysis of skill gaps in Dubai's social sector, including an in-depth review of current regulations and legislation, as well as an assessment of how professional qualifications align with international standards.

Based on these findings, a series of targeted training programmes will be developed, focusing on key specialisations, such as child protection, elderly support, and social case management.