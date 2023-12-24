UAE

Dubai approves Dh152-million bonus for govt employees

The performance-based bonus is intended for those civilian employees that have met certain standards and excelled at their work

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 2:11 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved a Dh152-million bonus for government employees.

The performance-based bonus was approved on Sunday, December 24, 2023, under the guidance of his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The bonus is intended for those civilian employees that have met certain standards that have been set by the authority.

This bonus is meant to motivate employees to keep excelling and to provide a better life for Dubai government employees.

More to follow

Web Desk

