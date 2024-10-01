Cashless city, suspended transport: Dubai approves 5 major plans, looks 10 years into the future

File Photo

Dubai is known as a city that evolves with the times, and in all sectors of life. With nationalities from different parts of the world making the emirate its home, the leadership seeks to constantly raise the standard of living, and ease of access to multiple services.

The Executive Council of Dubai approved, on Tuesday, 5 major plans that aim to elevate the emirate as a global hub for education, investment, and living. The strategies were approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The strategies directly support the Dubai Plan 2033 and Dubai Social Agenda 33, and include goals for education, real estate, transport, cashless transactions, along with documentation of the emirate's heritage. Here are the 5 major goals that Dubai seeks to achieve in the next decade.

Cashless strategy

The Dubai Cashless Strategy aims to position Dubai as one of the top five cashless cities globally by 2033. This move will contribute Dh8 billion to the economy by increasing digital transactions, and ensure that all businesses in Dubai accept digital payments, and increase digital transactions.

The shift in technology has been most evident in the field of digital payments, as transactions ranging from grocery shopping to buying property are done without any physical exchange of money.

Suspended transport systems

Through a newly approved 65km suspended transport system connecting Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor and Zabeel, Dubai aims to automate 25 per cent of all trips by 2030. The suspended system will also be integrated with other means of public transport, ensuring ease of access for residents and visitors.

The Roads and Transport Authority had previously displayed at a government summit mock-up models of Dubai Sky pods that are based on suspended transport technology.

The sky pods are attached to elevated beams criss-crossing the city. They will be designed to remain horizontal, even when climbing inclines, to prevent a ‘roller-coaster’ effect and ensure ‘a calm stomach’ for passengers.

As they rise above the ground, passengers will be able to enjoy a more scenic journey across the city.

'Student-centric' education

As the emirate focuses on development, it recognises that the youth are the foundation of the country. An education system with students at its core, along with reputed teachers, active involvement from parents, and early career guidance is what the Education Strategy 2033 seeks to achieve.

The strategy aims to ensure that UAE students are among the most competitive, able to secure places at top local and global universities. It will offer diverse pathways for students, including internationally accredited vocational institutions designed to build human capital in line with national priorities.

To develop the sector in a a way that caters to the needs of the youth, the strategy took into consideration perspectives from different voices in education. It was developed through extensive consultation with over 700 stakeholders, including educators, school principals, parents, and university leaders, across more than 50 sessions involving 290 institutions.