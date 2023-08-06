UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks from today

The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:58 PM

The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks starting from 6pm today.

The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate.

Residents are advised to stay safe.


More news from UAE