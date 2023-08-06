Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks from today

Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks starting from 6pm today.
The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate.
Residents are advised to stay safe.
Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas
In many occasions, the UAE President's down-to-earth nature has left the public in awe
A Dubai resident shares that having the doll in her childhood made her believe that she 'could truly be anything'
Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs
On seeking opinion from an ENT and maxillofacial surgeons, Jamal was told that a long incision on the face would be needed, leading to scarring
The video shared by Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Dubai, has recorded more than 4 million views in just 7 days
At UN meeting, Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise