Dubai announces New Year timings for public parks, attractions

KT File Photo

With New Year's Day being a public holiday for residents in Dubai, many would be looking forward to enjoy the first day of 2025 in a park near them.

Dubai Municipality has announced operational timings for public parks for January 1, 2025.

The authority has said that Al Mamzar Park, Al Khor Park, Mushrif National Park, Al Safa Park will be open from 8am to 11pm. However, the Mountain Bike Track and the Mountain Walking Trail at Mushrif National Park will be open from 6.30am to 5.30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Za'abeel Park will be open from 8am till midnight on New Year's Day.

Dubai Parks will be open from 8am to midnight. However, Leem Lake, Al Ghadeer Lake, Al Barsha Pond Park, Umm Suqeim Park, Al Khazan Park, Al Satwa Park and Al Quoz First Park will be open until 1am.